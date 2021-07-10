Left Menu

Tajikistan earthquake kills five-emergency committee

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 13:00 IST
An earthquake in Tajikistan killed five people, the Tajik emergency situations committee said on Saturday, with the epicentre of the quake 165 kilometres northeast of the capital city of Dushanbe.

The quake of magnitude 5.9 struck 27 km (17 miles) east of Rasht in Tajikistan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. It was at a depth of 40 km and was also about 153 km south east of Khujand, Tajikistan, according to the EMSC.

