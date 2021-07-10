Left Menu

Hot weather conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 19:28 IST
Hot weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Saturday, the MeT said.

Narnaul city in Haryana recorded maximum temperature at 41.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, according to the meteorological (MeT) department here.

Hisar experienced hot weather at 41 degrees Celsius, followed by Karnal at 38.2 and Ambala at 37.4, weather officials said.

Rohtak, Gurugram and Bhiwani recorded maximum temperatures at 40.1, 40.7 and 40.4 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees above normal.

In Punjab, maximum temperatures of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 36.5, 37.1 and 38 degrees Celsius respectively, up to three degrees above normal. Meanwhile, Amritsar received 16 mm of rainfall, they said.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, registered its maximum at 37.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

