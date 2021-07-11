Left Menu

Fire breaks out at open godown in Delhi's Tikri Kalan

A major fire broke out at an open godown in the Tikri Kalan area on Sunday night, Delhi Fire Service DFS officials said.No casualty has been reported so far, they added.A call was received around 8.35 pm about a fire in PVC market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 23:53 IST
Image Credit: ANI
A major fire broke out at an open godown in the Tikri Kalan area on Sunday night, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far, they added.

''A call was received around 8.35 pm about a fire in PVC market. The fire is mainly in an open godown which is spread over a large area. No casualty was reported so far,'' said Atul Garg, Director of DFS.

More than 200 personnel and over 40 fire tenders have been deployed to contain the fire, he said.

