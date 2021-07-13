Left Menu

3 killed in lightning strike in MP

Three persons, including a minor girl, were killed and two others received injuries in lightning strikes in Datia and Sheopur districts of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.The casualties occurred on Monday evening, they said.Earlier, 12 people died and 11 were injured in similar incidents in different parts of the state over the previous one day.

PTI | Datia | Updated: 13-07-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 13:43 IST
Three persons, including a minor girl, were killed and two others received injuries in lightning strikes in Datia and Sheopur districts of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

The casualties occurred on Monday evening, they said.

Earlier, 12 people died and 11 were injured in similar incidents in different parts of the state over the previous one day. In the latest incident, a 12-year-old girl, identified as Pushpa, was killed when lightning struck her in Nivri village of Datia district while she and her mother were working at an agriculture field.

Her mother was seriously injured and admitted to the Datia district hospital, Badouni police station in-charge Shailendra Singh Gurjar said.

Another person, Mohan Singh Ahirwar (32), also died in a lightning strike while he was working at an agriculture field in Bhadevara village of Datia, Unao police station in-charge Sevaram Pahadia said. Besides, a woman, identified as Vidhya Prajapati (30), was killed when she was struck by lightning while working on her farmland in Sheopur, the district hospital's police post in charge of Dwarka Prasad Kushwaha said.

Her husband received serious injuries and he is undergoing treatment in the district hospital, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

