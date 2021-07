BULLION CLOSING (INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES ) SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg ): 68905.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 47759.00 PURE GOLD (99.9): 47951.00 (NOTE: SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE) FOR AFP: ( INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES) LONDON 1307 1730 (5:30 pm) SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg ): 68905.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5): 47759.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 47951.00 -----------------------

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)