Left Menu

Since 1960, monsoon hit Delhi 33 times in July

Delhi received its first monsoonal showers 33 times in July in the last 62 years, according to the India Meteorological Department.The rest of the time it reached the capital in June.Last year, the IMD had revised the date of monsoon arrival in Delhi from June 29 to June 27. In 1982 and 1991, the wind system made an onset over Delhi on July 14, according to IMD data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:47 IST
Since 1960, monsoon hit Delhi 33 times in July
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi received its first monsoonal showers 33 times in July in the last 62 years, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The rest of the time it reached the capital in June.

Last year, the IMD had revised the date of monsoon arrival in Delhi from June 29 to June 27. This year, the Southwest Monsoon reached Delhi 16 days behind schedule, making it the most-delayed onset in 19 years.

According to IMD data, the monsoon covered Delhi 29 times in June and 33 times in July.

The city had recorded the most-delayed monsoon arrival on July 26 in 1987.

The earliest it arrived in Delhi was on June 9, 1961.

On 20 occasions, the monsoon embraced the city on or before June 27.

Only four times since 1960 it has covered Delhi after July 13.

In 2002, the monsoon arrived in Delhi on July 19. In 1982 and 1991, the wind system made an onset over Delhi on July 14, according to IMD data. PTI GVS KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021