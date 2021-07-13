Left Menu

Maha govt transfers 20 IAS officers

Vikas Chandra Rastogi, principal secretary in the General Administration Department GAD replaced Gupta as principal secretary of the Higher and Technical Education department.Indra Mallo, commissioner of ICDS Integrated Child Development Services, replaced Rastogi in the GAD.Rubal Prakher-Agarwal, currently serving as an additional municipal commissioner in Pune, was promoted as commissioner of ICDS.Kolhapur collector Daulat Desai was posted as joint secretary, Medical Education and Drugs department.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 22:23 IST
Maha govt transfers 20 IAS officers
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials.

O P Gupta, principal secretary of the Higher and Technical Education department, was appointed as principal secretary (expenditure) in the Finance department. Vikas Chandra Rastogi, principal secretary in the General Administration Department (GAD) replaced Gupta as principal secretary of the Higher and Technical Education department.

Indra Mallo, commissioner of ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services), replaced Rastogi in the GAD.

Rubal Prakher-Agarwal, currently serving as an additional municipal commissioner in Pune, was promoted as commissioner of ICDS.

Kolhapur collector Daulat Desai was posted as joint secretary, Medical Education and Drugs department. Most of the other transfers were at the level of collector or municipal corporation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021