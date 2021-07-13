Maha govt transfers 20 IAS officers

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials.

O P Gupta, principal secretary of the Higher and Technical Education department, was appointed as principal secretary (expenditure) in the Finance department. Vikas Chandra Rastogi, principal secretary in the General Administration Department (GAD) replaced Gupta as principal secretary of the Higher and Technical Education department.

Indra Mallo, commissioner of ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services), replaced Rastogi in the GAD.

Rubal Prakher-Agarwal, currently serving as an additional municipal commissioner in Pune, was promoted as commissioner of ICDS.

Kolhapur collector Daulat Desai was posted as joint secretary, Medical Education and Drugs department. Most of the other transfers were at the level of collector or municipal corporation.

