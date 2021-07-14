EU proposes effective ban on new fossil-fuel car sales from 2035
The European Union on Wednesday proposed an effective ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars as of 2035 which, as part of a broad climate package, will accelerate a switch to zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs).
The EU executive, the European Commission, proposed a 55% cut in CO2 emissions from cars by 2030 versus 2021 levels, much higher than the existing target of a 37.5% reduction in CO2 emissions by that time, and a 100% reduction in emissions by 2035.
