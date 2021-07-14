Left Menu

EU proposes quotas for states to boost natural carbon sinks

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:58 IST
The European Commission on Wednesday proposed setting binding targets for European Union member states to use carbon reservoirs such as forests and grasslands to absorb a cumulative 310 million tonnes of CO2 a year from the atmosphere by 2030.

Experts see the protection and build-up of natural "carbon sinks" as crucial to reaching "net zero" emissions by 2050, the goal scientists say the world must meet to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

