5 dead, many missing in Germany floods

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-07-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 12:25 IST
5 dead, many missing in Germany floods
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least five people have died and several people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse.

Police in the western city of Koblenz said in a tweet Thursday that four people had died in Ahrweiler county, and about 50 were trapped on the roofs of their houses awaiting rescue.

"Many people have been reported missing to us," police added.

Sustained rain had also triggered the collapse of six houses in the town of Adenau, with 30 people so far unaccounted for, police said.

Germany and neighboring countries have seen heavy rainfall in recent days, causing widespread damage.

A fireman drowned Wednesday during rescue work in the western German town of Altena, and another man was missing in the eastern town of Joehstadt after disappearing while trying to secure his property from rising waters, authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

