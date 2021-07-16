Kenyan president condemns murder of conservationist
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the killing of conservationist Joannah Stutchbury, who was shot by unknown assailants Thursday.Stutchbury, known for her efforts to conserve the Kiambu forest, was attacked at her home in Kiambu county, Kenyatta said in a statement Friday.For the longest time, Joannah has been a steadfast champion for the conservation of our environment and is remembered for her relentless efforts to protect Kiambu forest from encroachment, Kenyatta said.Stutchburys murder is second of a conservationist in recent years.
- Country:
- Kenya
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the killing of conservationist Joannah Stutchbury, who was shot by unknown assailants Thursday.
Stutchbury, known for her efforts to conserve the Kiambu forest, was attacked at her home in Kiambu county, Kenyatta said in a statement Friday.
"For the longest time, Joannah has been a steadfast champion for the conservation of our environment and is remembered for her relentless efforts to protect Kiambu forest from encroachment," Kenyatta said.
Stutchbury's murder is second of a conservationist in recent years. In 2018, Esmond Bradley Martin, a Kenya-based American conservationist whose investigations of the elephant ivory and rhino horn trades were seen as critical in efforts to protect the threatened species, was found stabbed to death in his Nairobi home. His murder remains unresolved.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
3 Kenyans killed by militants in border region
Madagascar defeat Kenya in Rugby Africa Women’s Cup
Kenya starts 2021 Rugby Africa Cup with defeat to Senegal
Lawyer for Biafran separatist alleges abuse, Kenya denies involvement
GI certified Bhalia variety of wheat exported to Kenya, Sri Lanka from Gujarat:Commerce min