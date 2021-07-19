Heavy rains lash Haryana, Gurgaon worst-hit district

Incessant heavy downpour in Haryana led to waterlogging and traffic jams at most places on Monday, while the body of a man was retrieved from a flooded underpass in Gurgaon.

A police official said the body was retrieved from the underpass near Rajiv Chowk which was flooded with rain water.

Advertisement

The official said rescuers were pressed into service after someone alerted the police.

''The rescuers were pressed into service. They pulled out the youth, who was found dead. He is yet to be identified,'' he said.

Three people died after a three-storey building in Khawaspur area in Gurgaon collapsed amid heavy rains on Sunday night.

The police had pulled out one body from the debris on Sunday night and two more bodies were pulled out on Monday morning.

Rains lashed many places, including Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, Kaithal, Faridabad, Rewari, Sonipat, Ambala, Bhiwani, Palwal, Fatehabad, Rohtak and Panchkula.

Normal life was hit at many places after the heavy downpour, with rains also slowing down the movement of vehicular traffic.

In Gurgaon, several roads, including the one outside the Civil Hospital, near the Ambience Mall, some underpasses, important intersections, IFFCO Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, were flooded with rain water for some time.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Gurgaon received 185 mm rain during the past 24 hours (ending 5.30 pm Monday).

The maximum temperature in the state dropped following the rains, the Meteorological Department here said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh, which also received rains, recorded a high of 27.7 degrees Celsius, down six notches against normal limits.

Bhiwani recorded a maximum of 27.3 degrees Celsius while Ambala's maximum settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, down seven notches.

Karnal and Hisar, which also received rains, registered respective below normal maximums of 27 degrees Celsius, seven below normal and 29.1 degrees Celsius, eight below normal.

In Punjab, Ludhiana and Patiala, which received rains, recorded respective maximums of 27.9 degrees Celsius and 27.3 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a high of 31.6 deg C, three notches below normal limits while Bathinda's maximum settled at 34 degrees Celsius.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led government in the state, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said the heavy downpour has exposed the tall claims about the preparations made by authorities.

''The first monsoon rains of the season have exposed the tall claims of the government about the preparations and arrangements as on several roads and areas across the state today water accumulated on roads, streets, underpasses and long traffic jams were witnessed showing there is no adequate drainage arrangements anywhere," Selja said in a statement.

She alleged that the BJP-JJP coalition government only makes tall claims and doesn't do actual work on the ground.

''No work is visible on drains and sewers in any city or town. For the past three months, the government had claimed these were cleaned. The question is where was the money spent? A high level inquiry should be ordered to find out where the money was spent,'' she said. PTI SUN VSD SNE SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)