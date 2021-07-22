Left Menu

2 Lion cubs born at Nandankanan Zoo

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:11 IST
Two Lion cubs were born at the Nandankanan Zoological Park here.

Lioness 'Bijili' gave birth to the cubs – one male and a female -- early on Tuesday morning, the zoo tweeted, along with footage of the animals.

Both the mother and the cubs are under constant observation, it said.

The last time a lion cub was born in the zoo was in 2017. The zoological park now has 18 lions, including the two newborn cubs, it added.

