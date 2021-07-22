Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Heavy rains triggered landslides at multiple spots and also damaged over bridges and roads in Pune district on Thursday but no casualties were reported, officials said.

Water is being released from a key dam on outskirts of Pune city with incessant rainfall in its catchment area in the last few days filling it up to 85 per cent of the storage capacity, they said.

The instances of landslide and water-logging on bridges led to the disruption in traffic as roads were shut for vehicular movement at several places in the western Maharashtra district, the officials said.

A 'red alert' was issued by the IMD for Pune district for Thursday forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

''An instance of landslide took place near Koltewadi village under Ambegaon tehsil resulting in the closure of a key road. Due to flooding in Dimbhe, Kanse, Ugalewadi and Gohe villages water gushed into paddy farms,'' said an official from the district administration.

He added that over bridges located on various water streams, too, were damaged in the downpour.

In Bhor tehsil, rains caused a landslide on Mahad road in the Varandha ghat section, said the official.

In Maval Tehsil, soil caved in and came on the road near Apati village, affecting the movement of vehicles, he said.

''As rainwater entered an Osho ashram located adjacent Malvali railway station near Lonavala (around 65km from Pune city), some people were stranded inside. They were later evacuated and taken to safer places,'' the official added.

In the Ajiwali area of Maval tehsil, rice crops were damaged due to rainwater.

As storage in the Khadakwasla dam on Pune city's outskirts reached over 85 per cent due to heavy rainfall in its catchment area, water is being released from the reservoir, said another official.

He said 2,466 cusec water is being released from the dam.

According to Basavraj Munnoli, in-charge of the Tata dam in Mulshi, a cloud-burst like rain was witnessed in the catchment area of the Mulshi dam on Wednesday.

Between 7 am on Wednesday and 7 am on Thursday, the Tamhni Ghat (catchment area of the Mulshi dam) recorded 468 mm rainfall, resulting in 2.60 TMC water accumulating in the dam in the 24-hour period, he said.

As downpour continued on Thursday, 315 mm rainfall was recorded in the catchment area of the Mulshi dam from 7 am to 4 pm, he said.

Khadakwasla and Mulshi dams are key sources of water for Pune city. PTI SPK RSY RSY

