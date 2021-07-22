Left Menu

Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions over weekend

More than 4,500 civil defense workers, firefighters and soldiers have been deployed to help with cleanup efforts in the badly affected Ahr valley region of Rhineland-Palatinate.On Wednesday, Germanys Cabinet approved a roughly 400 million-euro USD 472 million package of immediate aid for flood victims.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 22-07-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 20:28 IST
Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions over weekend
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's national weather service said Thursday that regions hit by deadly floods last week could see more heavy rain this weekend.

The DWD weather service said localized storms were likely from midday Saturday, expanding to large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate state later in the day.

Officials said Thursday that the death toll from last week's floods in the western state had risen to 128. Across Germany, 177 people have been confirmed dead, and 31 deaths were reported from neighboring Belgium, taking the total flood deaths to 208.

Authorities have built a huge camp for rescue workers at the Nuerburgring race track. More than 4,500 civil defense workers, firefighters and soldiers have been deployed to help with cleanup efforts in the badly affected Ahr valley region of Rhineland-Palatinate.

On Wednesday, Germany's Cabinet approved a roughly 400 million-euro (USD 472 million) package of immediate aid for flood victims. It promised to get moving quickly on funding plans to rebuild devastated areas, which is expected to cost billions.

The extent of the damage has yet to be determined "but it is immense," Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin on Thursday. She noted that Germany's railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, has said 600 kilometers (373 miles) of track were affected.

"We will need a long time to repair all this damage," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021