Maha: Mahabaleshwar records 380 mm rainfall in 12 hours

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-07-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 00:18 IST
Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station in Satara district of Maharashtra, received 380 mm rainfall in just 12 hours on Thursday, said an official.

The rainfall was recorded between 8 am and 8 pm.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the hill station, located 110 km from Pune, on Thursday, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Ghat areas.

The official said, ''Till 5.30 pm, the hill station had recorded 322 mm rainfall which went up to 380 mm by 8 pm.'' Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area, a total of 2,100 cusecs water was discharged from the Koyna dam in Satara district, he said.

Meanwhile, in Pune city, due to downpour in the catchment area, 18,491 cusecs water was discharged from the Khadakwasala dam by 10 pm, another official said.

The Pune civic body has asked officials to remain alert and keep an eye on the situation arising out of heavy rainfall. PTI COR RSY RSY

