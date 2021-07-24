Nine dead, 3 missing as rains pound Karnataka

Nine people have died and three were missing in Karnataka so far,with torrential rains battering several parts of coastal, malnad and north-interior region of the state, causing flood like situation and landslides, officials said on Saturday.

A total of 31,360 people have been evacuated from low lying areas, while 22,417 people are taking shelter in 237 relief camps that have been opened by the government.

According to data shared by the State Disaster Management Authority, 283 villages in 45 taluks have been lashed by rains, affecting a population of 36,498.

Among the deaths reported since July 22, four are from Uttara Kannada district, two from Belagavi and one each from Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad and Kodagu.

Landslides have occurred at seven locations in Uttara Kannada, four in Chikkamagaluru, three in Kodagu and one each in Shivamogga and Hassan districts.

Over 2,600 houses have been damaged, and 78 animals have died in rain-related incidents.

An estimated 58,961 hectares of agricultural crops and 1,962 hectares of horticulture crops have been damaged due to rains and floods, which has also damaged over 555 km of road, more than 3,500 electric poles and 342 transformers.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts received widespread heavy to extremely heavy rains on Saturday.

Kudumallige of Tirthahalli taluk in Shivamooga received the highest of 355 mm rainfall.

In a single day on Saturday, 59 TMC of cumulative inflow was received in 13 major reservoirs of the state.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who spoke to Deputy Commissioners of affected districts this morning, directed in-charge Ministers to stay put in their respective districts and monitor the relief and rescue operations there.

He will be travelling to rain and flood affected border district of Belagavi in north Karnataka on Sunday, to assess the situation there.

Seven National Disaster Response Force and 15 SDRF teams, along with fire and emergency services, a navy helicopter and coastguard personnel have been deployed for relief and rescue works.

Gram Panchayat's disaster management teams are also engaged in the work, State Disaster Management Authority sources said.

According to sources, 100 people were rescued in Sankeshwar town of Belagavi, 15 people at Kumta in Uttara Kannada, four people and some animals in Soraba taluk of Shivamogga , among others.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who visited affected areas in Hassan district, said Deputy Commissioners have been directed to provide compensation under NDRF funds.

A sum of Rs 5 lakh will be paid as compensation to those who lost their houses and an initial payment of Rs 10,000 will be provided as a temporary relief,he said.

Officials have been instructed not to take leave and attend to people's needs and safety.

With several dams in the state and neighbouring Maharashtra reaching the brim, water is being released into the rivers, inundating low-lying and river banks areas.

Scattered to widespread and light to moderate rains are likely at isolated places and heavy rains are likely over coastal and adjoining parts of malnad and Belagavi districts till August 3, officials said.

Isolated to scattered and moderate rains are likely in remaining parts of the state.

