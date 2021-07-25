Left Menu

Sultry weather prevails in Haryana and Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-07-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 19:07 IST
  Country:
  India

Sultry weather conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places.

The maximum temperatures at Narnaul, Hisar and Bhiwani in Haryana settled at 36.5 degrees Celsius, 38.5 degrees Celsius and 37.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Gurgaon and Rohtak registered maximums of 37 and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Ambala and Karnal, recorded respective maximums of 36.4 and 35.8 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a high of 40.4 degrees Celsius. Faridkot recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius while Amritsar, too, experienced sultry weather recording a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Ludhiana and Patiala recorded identical maximums of 35.8 degrees Celsius each.

Chandigarh, which received 19 mm rain, recorded a maximum of degrees Celsius.

