At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup crash during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said.The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release.Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition.

PTI | Kanosh | Updated: 26-07-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 12:20 IST
At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup crash during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said.

The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release.

Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused dust or sandstorm which reduced visibility, the highway patrol said.

I-15 remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site.

Kanosh is located about 160 miles (258 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

