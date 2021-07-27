Left Menu

Explosion at German chemical complex declared extreme threat

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 27-07-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 15:31 IST
Explosion at German chemical complex declared extreme threat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies shook the German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday, sending a large black cloud rising into the air.

Germany's Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance classified the explosion as "an extreme threat" and asked residents to stay inside and keep windows and doors closed, German news agency dpa reported.

Operators of the Chempark site in Leverkusen, about 20 km (13 miles) north of Cologne on the Rhine river, said the cause of the explosion was unclear.

They said on Twitter that firefighters and pollution detection vans had been deployed.

Police in nearby Cologne said they did not have any information on the cause or size of the explosion and were not aware of any injuries at this point. They asked all residents to stay inside and warned people from outside of Leverkusen to avoid the region.

They also shut down several nearby major highways.

Daily Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger reported that the explosion took place in the Buerrig neighborhood at a garbage incineration plant of the chemical park.

The paper reported that the smoke cloud was moving in a northwestern direction toward the towns of Burscheid and Leichlingen. It said firefighters from all over the region had been called in to help extinguish the fire.

Leverkusen is home to Bayer, one of Germany's biggest chemical companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021