Left Menu

Maha: Two injured as portion of house collapses in Bhiwandi

Two senior citizens were injured on Tuesday when a portion of an old two-storey house collapsed due to heavy rains at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, civic officials said. Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a portion of a balcony of a building collapsed in Kalyan city, also in the Thane district. Nobody was injured in the incident, according to officials.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:58 IST
Maha: Two injured as portion of house collapses in Bhiwandi
  • Country:
  • India

Two senior citizens were injured on Tuesday when a portion of an old two-storey house collapsed due to heavy rains at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, civic officials said. The house, which officials said was more than 60 years old, was located in the Zend Naka area. Fire personnel rescued two senior citizens, both aged above 70, and rushed them to a hospital. The remaining portion of the house was pulled down as it was posing a threat, officials said. Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a portion of a balcony of a building collapsed in Kalyan city, also in the Thane district. Nobody was injured in the incident, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021