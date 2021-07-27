Left Menu

DST secy stresses necessity of earth sciences in study of groundwater, glaciers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 21:36 IST
Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma has emphasised the necessity of earth sciences in the study of groundwater, glaciers, other water resources, climate change and its solution among other things at the National Geo-research Scholars Meet.

The 5th National Geo-research Scholars Meet (NGRSM), based on the theme ''Earth Sciences for Sustainable development'', was organised through a webinar recently at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), Dehradun, the Department of Science and technology said in a statement. The WIHG is an institute under the DST.

The webinar covered presentations of researchers in areas like natural resources, water management, earthquake, monsoon, climate change, natural disasters, river systems.

''Professor Ashutosh Sharma emphasised the necessity of earth sciences in the study of groundwater, glaciers, other water resources, climate change and its solution, science and technology, and mitigation of natural hazards at the NGRSM,” the DST said.

The two-day webinar, which was attended by 350 participants from different universities/institutes/organisations of India, included several invited talks by distinguished speakers and research scholars from all over the nation.

The NGRSM was started in 2016 as a regular annual event of WIHG with a view to encourage young researchers and students for improving their research interests, providing them a platform to share their research work, receive feedback from the peers and refine their ideas.

The event also provides them an opportunity for interaction with the eminent geoscientists and understanding the latest trends in geoscientific research, the DST said.

