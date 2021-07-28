MNS transport union asks Maha govt to meet ST workers’ demands

A transport union linked to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday warned that if the state government does not fulfil the long-pending demands of the State Transport employees, including new buses, better bus stands, some reserved area for the staff to take rest and meals, the workers would boycott the next Assembly elections.

Talking to reporters here, Hari Mali, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Rajya Parivahan Kamgar Sena, said that the workers have made several representations to the state government in the past.

Advertisement

"Despite that, the demands of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers have not been met till now. The condition of ST stands and depots is very pathetic. During the monsoon, the area gets flooded. Non-availability of toilets for women and no designated area for the staff to rest or have meals are important issues that need to be resolved," he said. The drivers have been operating age-old buses and the government should buy new buses, he said, adding, ''The government should stop playing with the lives of the employees as well as passengers.'' "We have written more than 85 letters and memorandums to the state transport minister as well as the chief minister, but there has been no response from them," Mali said. In the next elections, we will give votes to that party only which takes up these issues and resolves them. But if that does not happen, we not give our vote to any party, he added. PTI COR NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)