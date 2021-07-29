Madras HC directive on removal of encroachment by temples

Observing that Gods never ask for a place to sit by encroaching public roads or places, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Greater Chennai Corporation to visit the streets in Otteri here and remove the encroachment by temples on the pavements in the area.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and T V Thamilselvi gave the interim direction, while entertaining a PIL petition from G Devarajan.

The bench also directed the civic body to submit an action taken report within four weeks.

The petitioner had sent a representation to the authorities concerned to remove the temples put up by encroaching upon the foot path on Chellappa street in Otteri.

Of the total road length of 30 feet, 16 feet was encroached by the temples. He sought the Corporation authorities to conduct a survey and remove all the alleged encroachments from the road.

