Punjab to bring Bill to earmark welfare budget for SCs in proportionate to their population

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday gave the nod for putting before the state cabinet a new Bill that will earmark a part of the state's annual budget for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes in proportionate to their population.

Punjab has the highest percentage of SC population in the country, at 31.94 per cent.

Singh gave the go-ahead for putting the Bill before the cabinet, thus paving the way for its enactment in the next session of the Assembly, a spokesperson said here.

The Punjab State Welfare and Development of Scheduled Castes (Planning, Earmarking and Utilization of Financial Resources) Sub-Allocation Bill, 2021 will also enable the government to put in place an institutional mechanism to formulate and monitor the implementation of the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP), and matters connected with it, said the spokesperson.

The legislation, when passed in the Assembly, will provide the state government a platform to ensure the overall development of Scheduled Castes through effective implementation of various welfare schemes under SCSP.

The CM said the Bill will give a big boost to his government's efforts to ensure the welfare of this segment while reiterating his government's commitment to the socio-economic and educational development of the SC population in the state.

The spokesperson said the Directorate of Scheduled Castes Sub Plan would be the nodal agency to ensure formulation of SCSP, besides monitoring its implementation.

There would be a single mechanism for flow of funds under SCSP, and the finance department would remain the controlling authority for this purpose.

The progress of SCSP would be reviewed and monitored at state, district and block levels.

