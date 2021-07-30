Maha landslide threat: 413 families from 2 Raigad talukas asked to shift

The district administration of Raigad has asked 413 families, comprising 1,555 people, from the villages of Mahad and Poladpur talukas to move to safer places due to the threat of landslides, an official said on Friday.

The villages in Mahad taluka comprise Hirkani Wadi, Mohot Sutar Wadi, Mohot Bhise Wadi, Wagheri Adivasi Wadi, while the places listed in Poladpur are Sakhar Sutarwadi, Sakhar Kutumb, Sakhar Chavan Wadi, Sakhar Pedhewadi, Kevnale, Dabhil. Charaee, Matvan, Sawad and Kangule, the official said.

A press release from the collectorate said preliminary observations of the above villages point to the danger of landslides in the near future, and a report on them is expected soon from the Pune unit of the Indian Geological department.

The release also added that a 5-acre plot of land belonging to the agricultural department has been handed over to the National Disaster Response Force to build a permanent camp of the contingency agency in Mahad.

The kin of a man identified as Vijay Chavan, who died the Kashid bridge collapse on July 11 amid heavy rains, was given Rs 4 lakh as compensation, the collectorate further informed in the release.

