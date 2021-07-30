Left Menu

Greece issues wildfires warning over 'dangerous' heatwave

Temperatures have been high in much of the country in recent days and are expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius (111.2°F) next Monday and Tuesday, the National Meteorological Service said. Neighbouring Turkey has been hit by wildfires this week in which four people have been killed.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 30-07-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:09 IST
Greece issues wildfires warning over 'dangerous' heatwave
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek authorities warned the public against unnecessary movement on Friday and said there was a high risk of wildfires during a "dangerous" heatwave that is expected to peak next week. Temperatures have been high in much of the country in recent days and are expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius (111.2°F) next Monday and Tuesday, the National Meteorological Service said.

Neighboring Turkey has been hit by wildfires this week in which four people have been killed. "A difficult weather phenomenon is coming in the next days with extremely high temperatures and several days of a heatwave," Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis told reporters. "I call on - I urge - everyone to show the highest degree of responsibility and cooperation."

Theodoros Kolydas, head of the weather service, said the heatwave was characterized as "dangerous" because it was expected to last several days -- at least until next Friday, with the peak expected on Monday and Tuesday. Earlier this month, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyiannis appointed a chief heat officer, the first in Europe, to help the capital tackle extreme heat.

Firefighters have tackled more than 40 wildfires in the last 24 hours, the fire brigade said, fanned by winds high temperatures. A raging blaze north of Athens on Tuesday burned at least a dozen homes before being brought under control. More than 1,000 people were killed in 1987 in Greece's deadliest heatwave, with scorching temperatures in the country for over a week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021