Left Menu

Landslide in India's Himachal kills seven as rains wreak havoc

At least seven people were killed in a landslide in India’s northern Himachal Pradesh state, officials said on Thursday, adding to a growing death toll from heavy monsoon rains in the country.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:30 IST
Landslide in India's Himachal kills seven as rains wreak havoc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven people were killed in a landslide in India's northern Himachal Pradesh state, officials said on Thursday, adding to a growing death toll from heavy monsoon rains in the country. State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said seven bodies had been recovered during rescue operations that were still underway. "Three people are still missing and rescuers are looking for them," he added.

In the Rajouri district of the neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir region, at least three people were reported dead from floods triggered by heavy rain, officials said. "I am 58-years-old and I have never seen such a severe flood in my life," said Ved Prakash, a resident of Rajouri, adding that a bridge broke down and was washed away.

Landslides and flooding have stranded dozens of tourists in recent days in parts of Himachal Pradesh, a scenic Himalayan region where many people from hotter parts of the country travel to escape the extreme summer temperatures. Some roads around areas where landslides occurred have been blocked as a safety measure, said Saju Ram Rana, a police official in Himachal's Kinnaur district.

In the remote village of Honzar in the hills of Kashmir, the death toll from a cloudburst on Wednesday rose to seven people, with 19 missing. A senior official there said rescue operations were underway but there were scant chances of finding any more survivors. From floods in China and Western Europe to heatwaves in North America, many parts of the world have been battered by harsh weather in recent weeks, raising fresh concerns about the impacts of climate change.

In India, there have been increasing instances of extreme weather in recent years, causing large-scale damage to life and property. Environmentalists warn climate change and indiscriminate construction in India's fragile coastal regions could lead to more disasters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021