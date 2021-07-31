Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati meets President Kovind

Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The meeting assumes significance as five Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed and over 50 others, including a superintendent of police, sustained injuries when the Mizoram Police opened fire on a team of Assam officials last Monday.

"Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

