Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati meets President Kovind
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 14:50 IST
Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
The meeting assumes significance as five Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed and over 50 others, including a superintendent of police, sustained injuries when the Mizoram Police opened fire on a team of Assam officials last Monday.
"Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.
