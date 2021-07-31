Left Menu

North, central India to receive intense rainfall over next four days: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:20 IST
North, central India to receive intense rainfall over next four days: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of north and central India will witness intense rainfall activity over the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Due to a well-marked low-pressure area and a monsoon trough, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over east Madhya Pradesh on July 31-August 1 and over Chhattisgarh and east Uttar Pradesh on July 31.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh form July 31 to August 4 with peak activity from July 31 to August 3.

Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh during July 31-August 2.

The IMD has issued a red alert over parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over west Uttar Pradesh between August 1-2 The current spell of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is very likely to continue over parts of north India with isolated heavy falls over Jammu and Kashmir on July 31, Punjab on August 1, Himachal Pradesh till August 2 and Uttarakhand and Haryana till August 4, the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021