Left Menu

Forensic Science Lab in Rohini to test animal DNA, help solve wildlife-related crime

The new facility will be used for conducting scientific procedures to examine, identify, and compare evidence from crime scenes and link those with a suspect and a victim, officials said.Forensic Science Laboratory Director Deepa Verma said the facilty has started a new unit for testing the animal DNA and the types of evidence analysed include any part of an animal including blood and tissue samples, bones contents.Our experts shall analyses DNA to provide information about the identity of a sample.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 23:31 IST
Forensic Science Lab in Rohini to test animal DNA, help solve wildlife-related crime
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a step towards probing wildlife-related crime, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Rohini here will now be able to test animal DNA samples with two high-tech machines at its newly started facility.

Officials at FSL said on Sunday that they have recently procured two machines -- an automate DNA extraction instrument and a Real-Time PCR instrument based on mitochondrial DNA technology.

Wildlife forensics is a relatively new field of criminal investigation. The new facility will be used for conducting scientific procedures to examine, identify, and compare evidence from crime scenes and link those with a suspect and a victim, officials said.

Forensic Science Laboratory Director Deepa Verma said the facilty has started a new unit for testing the animal DNA and the types of evidence analysed include any part of an animal including blood and tissue samples, bones contents.

''Our experts shall analyses DNA to provide information about the identity of a sample. Some answers that DNA tests may provide include identification, characterization of the relationships between animals and evaluation of two different samples in order to determine if they originated from the same animal,'' she said.

Incharge Crime Scene Examination of FSL Sanjeev Gupta said Animal evidence can be an important element in a case when used to establish an association between a crime scene and a suspect or in crimes involving a specific animal.

This facility will help the wildlife forensic scientists to further examine cases of poaching and other crimes, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
3
New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021