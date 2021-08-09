Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft is set to launch tomorrow (Tuesday), August 10, at 5:56pm ET, on the company's Antares rocket from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia. Live coverage of the launch will air on NASA TV, the agency's official app as well as website beginning at 5:30 p.m., with a prelaunch briefing on Monday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Loaded with more than 8,200 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware, the Cygnus cargo spacecraft will arrive at the space station Thursday, August 12, at about 6:10 a.m., where Expedition 65 crew member and NASA astronaut Megan McArthur will capture it with the station's robotic arm. Cygnus will also carry a new mounting bracket which will enable the installation of one of the next pair of new solar arrays at a later date.

This is Northrop Grumman's 16th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station and each resupply mission delivers scientific investigations in the areas of biology and biotechnology, Earth and space science, physical sciences, and technology development and demonstrations.

The Cygnus spacecraft will remain at the space station until November 2021 when it will depart the station, disposing of several tons of trash during a fiery reentry into Earth's atmosphere.