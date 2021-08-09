Left Menu

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

This is Northrop Grumman's 16th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station and each resupply mission delivers scientific investigations in the areas of biology and biotechnology, Earth and space science, physical sciences, and technology development and demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-08-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 14:19 IST
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow
The Cygnus spacecraft will remain at the space station until November 2021 when it will depart the station, disposing of several tons of trash during a fiery reentry into Earth's atmosphere. Image Credit: Twitter (@Space_Station)
  • Country:
  • United States

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft is set to launch tomorrow (Tuesday), August 10, at 5:56pm ET, on the company's Antares rocket from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia. Live coverage of the launch will air on NASA TV, the agency's official app as well as website beginning at 5:30 p.m., with a prelaunch briefing on Monday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Loaded with more than 8,200 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware, the Cygnus cargo spacecraft will arrive at the space station Thursday, August 12, at about 6:10 a.m., where Expedition 65 crew member and NASA astronaut Megan McArthur will capture it with the station's robotic arm. Cygnus will also carry a new mounting bracket which will enable the installation of one of the next pair of new solar arrays at a later date.

This is Northrop Grumman's 16th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station and each resupply mission delivers scientific investigations in the areas of biology and biotechnology, Earth and space science, physical sciences, and technology development and demonstrations.

The Cygnus spacecraft will remain at the space station until November 2021 when it will depart the station, disposing of several tons of trash during a fiery reentry into Earth's atmosphere.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021