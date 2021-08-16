NASA SpaceX 23rd cargo resupply mission to launch on August 28

NASA and its commercial cargo provider SpaceX are targeting Saturday, August 28, at 3:37 a.m. EDT, for the launch of the 23rd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station, the U.S. space agency said on Monday.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon capsule atop is scheduled for liftoff from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The spacecraft will bring a variety of science and supplies to the International Space Station.

a study on preventing and treating bone density loss

an investigation that will test diagnostic devices that could detect and mitigate vision disorder

a new robotic arm for the demonstration that could reveal potential uses on Earth, including in disaster relief

materials including concrete, fibreglass composites, and substances that can offer protection against radiation to investigate how they respond to the harsh environment of space

This is the third SpaceX mission to deliver science investigations, supplies, and equipment for NASA under the agency's second Commercial Resupply Services contract.