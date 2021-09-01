Water dues worth Rs 8.16 crore pending on big housing, industrial units in Noida; notice issued

Seven group housing projects and an industrial unit here have water dues worth Rs 8.16 crore pending for the 2021-22 financial year as the Noida Authority on Wednesday issued recovery notices against them, officials said.

There are eight such units, including both categories, which qualify them as ''big defaulters'' as they have more than Rs 25 lakh in pending dues, they said.

According to an official document, the defaulters in group housing projects are two units of Assotech Contracts (India) and one each of SDS Infratech, Amrapali Eden Park Developers, Supertech Limited, Logix Infratech and Rani Promoter.

The lone industrial unit is GTS Private Limited in Phase II area of Noida, the document showed.

"RC (recovery certificates) worth Rs 8.16 crore have been issued to the big defaulters of group housing and industrial units over pending dues of the Water Department for financial year 2021-22," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)