Left Menu

Water dues worth Rs 8.16 crore pending on big housing, industrial units in Noida; notice issued

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:55 IST
Water dues worth Rs 8.16 crore pending on big housing, industrial units in Noida; notice issued
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven group housing projects and an industrial unit here have water dues worth Rs 8.16 crore pending for the 2021-22 financial year as the Noida Authority on Wednesday issued recovery notices against them, officials said.

There are eight such units, including both categories, which qualify them as ''big defaulters'' as they have more than Rs 25 lakh in pending dues, they said.

According to an official document, the defaulters in group housing projects are two units of Assotech Contracts (India) and one each of SDS Infratech, Amrapali Eden Park Developers, Supertech Limited, Logix Infratech and Rani Promoter.

The lone industrial unit is GTS Private Limited in Phase II area of Noida, the document showed.

"RC (recovery certificates) worth Rs 8.16 crore have been issued to the big defaulters of group housing and industrial units over pending dues of the Water Department for financial year 2021-22," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021