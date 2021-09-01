Bihar working hard to promote eco-tourism: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said the state has immense potential for tourism and the government is working relentlessly to promote eco-tourism. The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department of the state government gave a presentation of the draft eco-tourism policy of the state government before the CM through video conference. While interacting with the officers concerned during the presentation, Kumar said, "The Bihar government has already taken several steps to protect the environment. While finalising the eco-tourism policy, we must remain careful that nature is not harmed in any way." The eco-tourism policy will also increase awareness among people about protecting environment and animals and conservation of nature in a better way, he said. Kumar said eco-tourism will be promoted in Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran district.

Valmiki Nagar is a famous tourist spot where a dam has been built on the river Gandak. Besides, there is a national park and tiger reserve near the area where Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the Ramayan, is said to have passed some years. ''The state government will soon construct a convention centre in Valmiki Nagar," the chief minister said.

