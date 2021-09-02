Left Menu

Quake of magnitude 4.0 strikes near Greek town of Thebes, shakes Athens

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 02-09-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 11:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck early on Thursday near the town of Thebes in central Greece and was felt in Athens, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said.

The quake hit about 4 km (2.5 miles) northeast of the town of Thebes at a depth of 5 km (3.1 miles) at 0548 GMT.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

