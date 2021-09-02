Left Menu

Odisha to develop tourist amenities on Gandhamardan Hills

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 11:33 IST
The Odisha government has chalked out a plan to develop tourist amenities on Gandhamardan Hills spread over Bolangir and Bargarh districts, officials said.

The state Tourism Department on Wednesday made a presentation before Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on a project for the overall development of the twin temples of Harishankar and Nrusinghnath on the hills, which is known for housing rare medicinal plants and herbs and was mentioned in Ramayana.

The project aims at improving the experience of visitors, with a focus on religious and cultural traditions, eco-system and adventure tourism, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Chairperson Shrimayee Mishra said.

Roads and parking facilities will be developed, a public park with a picnic zone and kids' play area, and an amphitheatre will be built, and infrastructure at the temples will be improved among other things, she said.

Also, an 18-km trekking route will be developed, with the installation of benches, information signages, toilets, cafeterias and watch-towers, Mishra said.

