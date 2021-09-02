Thundershowers likely in central, eastern Maharashtra on Sept 4 and 5: Met dept
- Country:
- India
The Regional Meteorological Centre here on Thursday forecast "thunderstorm with lightning" in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra starting September 4.
The centre predicted similar conditions in isolated parts of north Vidarbha on September 3.
Thunderstorms were likely over entire Marathwada, parts of Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on September 4. Similar conditions would prevail, with minor variation, on September 5, the centre said.
Northern districts of Jalgaon, Dhule and Nashik received heavy rainfall in the last couple of day, causing flash floods in some tehsils.
ALSO READ
Nashik: Medical student dies in college; parents allege foul play
Konkan, Nashik likely to receive heavy showers: IMD
Notice to Narayan Rane to appear before Nashik police on Sep 2 over his remarks against Maha CM
Won't take coercive action against Narayan Rane on Nashik FIR: Maha govt to HC
Nashik top cop issues orders for immediate arrest of Narayan Rane over remarks against Maha CM