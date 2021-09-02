Odisha Assembly clears key bills amid uproar by opposition

The Odisha Assembly Thursday passed three key bills, including the Odisha Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021, amid uproar by the opposition over their demand for removal of Law Minister Pratap Jena and declaration of drought in the state.

The Odisha University of Health Science Bill, 2021 and The Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers (Amendment) Bill, 2021 also got the nod of the House, but without the participation of opposition members. The bills were piloted by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishire Das and Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena.

The assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Thursday, leading to several adjournments, as members of the opposition BJP and the Congress sought immediate dismissal of the law minister in connection with a double murder case, and demanded that the government declare drought in the state amid the dry spell. As soon as the House assembled at 10.30 am, on the second day of the monsoon session, BJP and Congress MLAs trooped into the well of the House shouting anti-government slogans. The saffron party members called for Jena's immediate removal for his alleged involvement in the murder of BJP leader Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibyasingh Baral in January in Mahanga area of Cuttack district.

The Congress, on the other hand, pressed for declaration of drought in the state.

The opposition members were also seen attempting to climb on to the Speaker's podium to disrupt the proceedings. As Speaker S N Patro failed to pacify the angry members, he first adjourned the proceedings for one hour and subsequently twice till 4 pm. Speaking on the objective of the Odisha University of Health Science Bill, 2021, Das said it will make way for a common authority to guide, assist and direct various institutions on issues such as manpower, infrastructure and quality of education, and support the health services in the state.

The finance minister said people were facing difficulties in the new tax regime concerning mandatory audit requirement, interest on gross tax liability and input tax credit.

"In order to overcome the problems, the proposed amendment is made in the Odisha Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017," he said.

