Biden calls emergency in New York over heavy rain, floods

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 09:41 IST
Biden calls emergency in New York over heavy rain, floods
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden declared an emergency in New York state, ordering federal aid to help regional responders tackle devastation left by a fading Hurricane Ida, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four northeastern states including New York as hurricane remnants unleashed torrential rains.

