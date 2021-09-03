Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 13:50 IST
Has UP not learnt lessons from its disastrous Covid response:Priyanka Gandhi on viral fever spread
Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the loss of lives in Uttar Pradesh due to viral fever and asked whether the state government had not learned any lessons from the ''horrific consequences'' of its ''disastrous'' Covid management during the second wave of the pandemic.

The Congress general secretary said the news of over 100 lives being lost to a viral fever in Uttar Pradesh needs immediate attention. ''Has the UP government not learned any lessons from the horrific consequences of its disastrous Covid management in the 2nd wave?'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

All possible resources should be directed towards providing healthcare to the affected and taking adequate precautions to prevent the disease from spreading, she said.

The death toll due to dengue and viral fever has climbed to 50 in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, according to official sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

