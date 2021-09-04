Left Menu

Tourism in Tamil Nadu gets a boost

Setting up helipads, promoting adventure and camping, creating facilities for paragliding, rock-climbing and conducting a study on the potential of boat and cruise ship trips were among the announcements made by Tamil Nadu Minister for Tourism M Mathiventhan in the Assembly on Saturday.Steps would be taken to get the blue flag certification for beaches in the State, he said.

Setting up helipads, promoting adventure and camping, creating facilities for paragliding, rock-climbing and conducting a study on the potential of boat and cruise ship trips were among the announcements made by Tamil Nadu Minister for Tourism M Mathiventhan in the Assembly on Saturday.

Steps would be taken to get the blue flag certification for beaches in the State, he said. The certification is accorded by the Foundation for Environment Education in Denmark, the Centre had said last year when eight beaches, including Kappad in Kerala and Shivrajpur in Gujarat, were certified. The parameters include conservation, development and cleanliness. Mathiventhan said the 133-foot statue of saint-poet Tiruvalluvar in Kanyakumari would be illuminated with a 3-D laser light and the ancient port town of Poompuhar would see development.

The Minister said a master-plan would be prepared factoring in several aspects such as creating more facilities, earning more forex and encouraging domestic and foreign investments. The Madurai-Kodaikanal-Rameswaram regions have lots of temples and tourist spots. To start helicopter tourism, helipads would be set up at a cost of Rs one crore, he said.

Resorts would come up in Kolli Hills, and infrastructure for paragliding, zip-lining, bungee slingshot, rock-climbing and nature walks would be created in Yelagiri. Noting that Rameswaram and Kanyakumari see a huge number of domestic and foreign tourists, the Minister said a feasibility study would be taken up to launch boat and cruise-ship services there.

