Tennis-Some matches halted as light rain falls on U.S. Open

Play was suspended on Flushing Meadow's outside courts on Sunday just minutes after fourth-round matches at the U.S. Open kicked off, as light rain fell down on Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Two doubles matches - one on Court 17 and another on the Grandstand - had just gotten underway when tournament officials halted the action and most fans exited the stands.

On Louis Armstrong Stadium, 11th seed Diego Schwartzman and qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp continued their match under the facility's retractable roof. A forecast showed the rain was expected to pass within an hour or two, a far cry from last week's weather-related disruption, when remnants of Tropical Storm Ida ripped through the five boroughs, causing record-breaking floods across the city and sending sideways rain through Louis Armstrong Stadium.

