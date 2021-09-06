Leopard, cat come face-to-face after falling in well in Maha village
A leopard and a cat came face-to-face after falling into a well in a village in Maharashtra's Nashik district and the two felines were rescued safely hours later by forest department personnel, an official said on Monday.
The incident took place in Kankori village under Sinnar taluka, where the leopard may have fallen into the well while chasing the cat on late Saturday night, he said.
The well is located in the farm of one Ganesh Sangle, a resident of Kankori. Sangle and other villagers heard the leopard's roars coming out of the well on early Sunday morning and informed the forest department.
Both the animals were rescued safely from the 25 to 30 feet deep well with the help of a crane on late Sunday evening by the forest department, the official said.
The leopard, which did not harm the cat during the face-off, was later released in its natural habitat, he added.
