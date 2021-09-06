Left Menu

Hyena attacks two in Pune's Khed tehsil, found dead later

A hyena attacked two people in Khed tehsil in Pune and was later found dead, with forest officials on Monday stating that the animal was suffering from some infection.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:41 IST
The incident took place on Sunday and a video showing the hyena coming out of the thicket along the road and attacking an elderly person went viral on social media.

The incident took place on Sunday and a video showing the hyena coming out of the thicket along the road and attacking an elderly person went viral on social media.

''It happened near Khapurdi village in Khed. Apart from the elderly person, the animal attacked a motorcyclist as well. The hyena was later found dead as it was suffering from some infection. It may have attacked people out of irritation due to the infection,'' informed Jayaram Gowda, deputy conservator of forests, Junnar division.

Several forested patches in Khed tehsil are home to a sizable number of hyenas, officials said.

