Hyena attacks two in Pune's Khed tehsil, found dead later
A hyena attacked two people in Khed tehsil in Pune and was later found dead, with forest officials on Monday stating that the animal was suffering from some infection.The incident took place on Sunday and a video showing the hyena coming out of the thicket along the road and attacking an elderly person went viral on social media.It happened near Khapurdi village in Khed.
- Country:
- India
A hyena attacked two people in Khed tehsil in Pune and was later found dead, with forest officials on Monday stating that the animal was suffering from some infection.
The incident took place on Sunday and a video showing the hyena coming out of the thicket along the road and attacking an elderly person went viral on social media.
''It happened near Khapurdi village in Khed. Apart from the elderly person, the animal attacked a motorcyclist as well. The hyena was later found dead as it was suffering from some infection. It may have attacked people out of irritation due to the infection,'' informed Jayaram Gowda, deputy conservator of forests, Junnar division.
Several forested patches in Khed tehsil are home to a sizable number of hyenas, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Junnar
- Khapurdi village
- Khed
- Jayaram Gowda
- Khed tehsil
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh to felicitate Olympians from services at Army Sports Institute in Pune
Pune civic sub engineer held for bribery by Maha ACB
Congress govts monetised the Mumbai-Pune expressway to raise Rs 8,000 cr; floated request for proposal for New Delhi Rly Station in 2008: FM.
Maha: Bullets recovered at Metro Rail carshed in Pune
Worker at Pune Metro car shed injured as bullet brushes past; some cartridges recovered