Left Menu

Ambala-Kotputli expressway likely to open for public by March 2022

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 20:07 IST
Ambala-Kotputli expressway likely to open for public by March 2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 313-km long Ambala-Kotputli highway is scheduled to open to the public by March 2022 as 80 per cent of the corridor is complete, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

In a meeting with officials of the ministry, NHAI, NHIDCL and PWDs Gadkari mentioned that it is their collective mission to give the country, road infrastructure of global standard.

Gadkari said with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore, the 313 km long Ambala-Kotputli highway will transform the road infrastructure of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

He said 80 per cent of the corridor has been completed and is scheduled to open to the public by March 2022. The six-lane access controlled Ambala-Kotputli greenfield corridor is being constructed at record pace, the minister noted.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi road infrastructure is being developed faster, safer and more sustainable than ever before,'' the minister said.

The minister emphasised on safety-first approach for road design and construction, construction of environment-friendly roads, industry-friendly approach, new technology for safe, faster and economic roads and faster construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021