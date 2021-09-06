Left Menu

TSSC, BetterPlace tie up to facilitate frontline workforce hiring for telecom sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 21:12 IST
TSSC, BetterPlace tie up to facilitate frontline workforce hiring for telecom sector
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) and blue-collar workforce hiring platform BetterPlace have signed an initial pact to facilitate placement of workers for various job roles.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) is aimed at facilitating the placement of candidates for job roles in the ICT domain, with targeted placements in upcoming job roles like 5G, drone technology, etc as well as job roles to bridge the industry skill gap.

TSSC CEO Arvind Bali said the scope of this partnership will go beyond government skill development programmes and paid programmes by TSSC, a statement said.

''We plan to place candidates from various locations and educational backgrounds through the BetterPlace database. Our combined aim is to organize job fairs targeting various skill requirements within the industry and tackle geographical segments in our country.

''The next wave of telecom will require an additional frontline workforce and we hope to fulfil this demand,'' Bali said.

BetterPlace will conduct placement drives on behalf of TSSC via its online portal for community building of trained workforce professionals.

TSSC will leverage the BetterPlace database of candidates to create awareness about the telecom sector job roles and government skill programmes.

''TSSC understands industry requirements through its years of experience, and we will use our online platform to create opportunities catering to industry and candidate interests,'' BetterPlace CEO Pravin Agarwala said.

TSSC has created its own job portal TelcoJobs for frontline workforce employment in the ICT domain.

''Further, the MoU outlines future job fairs in rural as well as urban areas. This will be conducted via BetterPlace's tech platform with a focus on the B2C community,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021