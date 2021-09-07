Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes near Kitimat, Canada -USGS
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck about 164 km (101.9 miles) south-southeast of Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake was at a depth of 15 kilometers (9.3 miles), USGS added.
