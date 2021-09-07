France's wine output set for 29% fall, farm ministry says

France's wine output is expected to fall to 33.3 million hectolitres this year, down 29% and its lowest in decades after vineyards were hit by spring frost, France's farm ministry said on Tuesday.

That would be 25% below the average of the past five years, it said.

A hectolitre is the equivalent of 100 liters, or around 133 standard wine bottles.

