Left Menu

J-K admin sets up panel for renaming educational institutes, roads after martyrs, eminent persons

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 17:33 IST
J-K admin sets up panel for renaming educational institutes, roads after martyrs, eminent persons
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday set up a high-power committee for renaming government educational institutions and roads after martyrs and eminent personalities, officials said.

A seven-member committee has been set up for making recommendations on the representation and proposals for installation of statues and memorial plaques, naming of roads and buildings, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said.

The panel would be headed by principal secretary home with administrative secretaries from department of rural development and panchayati raj institution, housing and urban development department, director general of police (DGP) CID J-K, general administration development department and secretary culture department and divisional commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, he said.

The committee may co-opt ad-hoc members for any particular proposal and submit its recommendations for final decision by the Administrative Council, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021